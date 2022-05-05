Actor Zayed Khan who has entertained audiences with hit films like Dus, Main Hoon Na, and more, is all set to make a comeback after a long sabbatical. The actor who was last seen in his television debut Haasil in 2018 recently announced the name of his next project, leaving his fans excited.

The actor shared a few pictures from a photoshoot while playing a quirky guess game with his fans to reveal the next project's name. Asking fans to wear their thinking caps, with every picture he shared, the actor teased fans with an alphabet on it that hinted about the next project.

Zayed Khan announces his comeback project

Though the title of the film, TFTNW, was an acronym, the actor added more fun to the guessing game by letting fans make a name out of it. Zayed gave a shout-out to director Mohit Srivastava and hailed his "approach, patience, tenacity towards his work, and is well on his way to becoming a fine young lad with an excellent future."

The actor even took a minute to thank actor-turned-writer Kavvin Dave for "burning midnight oil with me and the team while writing and rewriting this script. And for being a superb co-actor to work with." Towards the end of the post, the actor thanked the entire team and even revealed that he would share the name of the project in his next post.

"Hello, People, as promised have dropped the name of my New Film. At the top right-hand corner of every picture is a letter, keep swiping left. Yes, the film title is an Acronym. It will be really fun to see what you guys make of it. And in case you cant still see it on your devices here, it is ‘TFTNW’. Let your imagination go wild (sic)", a part of his caption read.

Soon after the announcement, his friends and family members were quick to react to it. Zayed's sister Sussanne Khan's rumoured boyfriend commented below the post and wrote, "Congratulations zay you looking fab and all the very best this is new this is fresh and I loved it. (sic)"

Esha Deol, too, wished him as she wrote, "@itszayedkhan welcome back to where you belong." His sister Farah Khan Ali and Arjun Bijlani dropped heart emojis.

(Image: @itszayedkhan/Instagram)