Zayed Khan's Massive Net Worth Is As Thrilling As His Films; Check Out

Zayed Khan is an actor and producer, best known for his appearance in Bollywood films. Today, July 5, 2020, the star turns 40. After making his acting debut in 2003 with Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, Zayed Khan's notable projects include Main Hoon Na (2004), Shabd (2005), Dus (2005), Yuvvraaj (2008), Blue (2009), Anjaana Anjaani (2010) and many others. Here's a look at Zayed Khan's net worth according to the 2020's stats.

Zayed Khan's net worth in 2020

As per calculated reports on an online portal, Zayed Khan's net worth in 2020 is $1 million - 5 million, approx. The actor made his acting debut with Sangeeth Sivan's Chura Liya Hai Tumne. Here, Zayed shared the screen along with his childhood friend, Esha Deol. The film received positive reviews from the viewers and got a nomination for the Zee Cine Award for Best Male Debut.

In the same year, Zayed Khan was also cast in one of Bollywood's most-loved films, Main Hoon Na. Starring opposite superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty and others, Khan won hearts for his performance.

In 2011, the actor jumped into production with his co-owned production house, Born Free Entertainment along with friend and actor Dia Mirza and her spouse Sahil Sanga. They collectively produced Love Breakups Zindagi, which featured Zayed Khan and Dia Mirza. The production failed to receive encouraging reviews and eventually failed at the box office. The Blue actor has also tried his luck in television. In 2017, Khan made his television debut with the show Haasil.

Zayed Khan's Movies

Zayed Khan has clocked over 17 years in the Bollywood film industry. After making prominent debut with Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne in 2003 and bagging praises for Farah Khan's Main Hoon Na, the actor churned out some popular action thriller flicks like Vaada, Shabd, Dus in the year 2005. His performance in Dus impressed the audience, even more, proved by the box office collection. The film grossed around ₹388.4 million worldwide.

From 2006 to 2015, Zayed Khan churned out several films, at least one film in a year. The list includes Fight Club - Members, Rocky: The Rebel, Speed, Mission Istaanbul, Yuvvraaj, Blue, Anjaana Anjaani, Love Breakups Zindagi, Tezz, Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene. However, after 2015's Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene, Zayed Khan has not been in the movie business to date.

However, now in 2020, the star is roped in for an upcoming Bollywood romantic comedy film, directed by Mehul Atha. Titled Desi Magic, it features actors Ameesha Patel, Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan and Sahil Shroff in the lead roles. Reportedly, it has been in post-production since 2014.

Ameesha Patel and Sahil Shroff in #DesiMagic... Filming complete... Produced by Ameesha Patel and Kunaal Goomer... Directed by Mehul Atha... Filmed in #Mumbai, #Punjab, #London, #Paris, #Georgia and #Bangkok... Ameesha will be seen in a double role. pic.twitter.com/j5YGsxFRd9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2019

