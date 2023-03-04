Zeenat Aman Down With Flu, Shares Health Update

Zeenat Aman revealed that she is suffering from flaring rosacea and flu in an Instagram post. Even though the veteran actress is not in the best of health, she said that she is grateful for little things and is trying to focus on the silver lining.

Sharing a picture of herself, Zeenat wrote, “I’ve been a little under the weather this week, with flaring rosacea and the flu. What I really wanted to do was turn off my phone and stay in bed all weekend, but pending paperwork and an out of town meeting demanded otherwise.”

“I left home reluctantly this morning but here I am now at a lovely homestay. What’s even better is that Nature is reminding me to discern life’s silver linings, with a fiery sunset over the trees. That hackneyed line - gratitude is the attitude - seems quite apt for this moment.” the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress added.

More about Zeenat Aman's next project

Zeenat Aman made her debut on Instagram on February 11. Her candid posts on the film industry and her career have been liked by the fans. She is all set to make her digital debut with Manish Harishankar's upcoming web series Showsttopper. The story revolves around the subject of lingerie fitting and co-stars Shweta Tiwari, Rohit Roy, Tannaz Irani, Bakhtiyar and Zarina Wahab.

Showsttopper will reflect on how women face issues with wrong bra sizes and how it is are neglected by society.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Manish Harishankar was asked about how he got Zeenat to work for his show, to which he replied that they reached out to her as she was the perfect fit for the role. "After being asked to work on this web series, Zeenat just loved the story and immediately said yes," Manish shared.