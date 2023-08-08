Zeenat Aman Reveals How She Helped Dharmendra Learn English: You Would Find Us...

Zeenat Aman often shares amusing anecdotes from both her personal and professional life on social media. Recently, she shared a sweet post for legendary actor Dharmendra. She shared two treasured photographs featuring her and the actor from the time they shot for Kaatilon Ke Kaatil.

3 things you need to know

Zeenat Aman joined Instagram on February 11, earlier this year.

She often shares anecdotes and personal experiences related to Indian cinema on social media.

She will soon mark her OTT debut with Showstopper.

Zeenat Aman, Dharmendra's role reversal in Kaatilon Ke Kaatil

One of the photos shared by Zeenat Aman had an eye-catching twist. The photo featured a moment when she and Dharmendra playfully crossed traditional gender lines in the song Saare Bazaar Karenge Pyar from the film Kaatilon Ke Kaatil. While Dharmendra donned a white dress with a white hat and pearl earrings, Zeenat sported a striped shirt with black pants, topped off with a half-leather jacket and a brown hat.

"Of the many actors I had the privilege of being a costar to, Dharm ji was a favourite. Yes, he was strikingly handsome, but more importantly he was a down to earth gentleman. There were no pretences or airs about him, and that made me feel most comfortable on set. Dharm ji required assistance with his English dialogues and I required help with my Hindi," she wrote in her caption.

(Zeenat Aman shares photos from the set of Kaatilon Ke Kaatil and Jigar | Image: Zeenat Aman/Instagram)

The actress expressed her admiration for the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor. She addressed him as his "favourite co-star". She cherished the camaraderie they shared on set and the mutual support they provided in learning each other's language.

Zeenat Aman shares throwback photo from Jagir

Zeenat Aman fondly reminisced about her time working with Dharmendra on various films, including Jagir. The second photo was shot while filming the song Naya Naya Hota Hain Purana Purana. The actress wore a glittering silver jumpsuit, while Dharmendra donned a matching black leather outfit.