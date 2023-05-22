Zeenat Aman Says She Has A Long Working Relationship With Amitabh Bachchan: We Were Both..

Zeenat Aman and Amitabh Bachchan's film Laawaris completed 42 years on Monday (May 22). On the special occasion, the veteran actress took to social media and shared a throwback photo. She also spoke about the 'long working relationship' she had with Bachchan.

In the photo, Zeenat can be seen wearing a white turtle neck sweater. She teamed it with a purple jumpsuit and completed the look with a white belt. On the other hand, Amitabh sported an off-white shirt paired with a matching jacket and beige pants. He can be seen hugging the actress around her knees. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Zeenat shared the backstory and stated that the still is from the song Kab Ke Bichde Huye Hum Aaj. She penned, "Laawaris was released 42 years ago on this day on 22nd May 1981. An old school Masala blockbuster, it’s the story of a man born from an illicit relationship, and includes themes of love, betrayal, murder and reconciliation. This still is from the song “kab ke bichhde hue hum aaj”. I had been visiting a friend in London, and flew directly to Kashmir to make it in time for this shoot."

"Director Prakash Mehra had been keeping unwell, but his excellent team of assistants stepped up to the plate. We shot the song over two-three days in some of the most stunning locations I have ever been to. Jumpsuits were all the rage back then, and this purple set was just fabulous! ( and the reason I chose this picture)," she added. Take a look at the post below:

Amit Ji and I have a long working relationship: Zeenat Aman

In the same post, Zeenat Aman also highlighted her relationship with Amitabh Bachchan. She wrote, "Amit ji and I have had such a long working relationship, and I think part of the reason that we made a good onscreen jodi is our shared work ethic. We were both punctilious and punctual, which anyone in the industry will agree is not quite as common amongst actors as they’d like! I only ever recall him being late to set once in all those years, and boy is that a story to tell."