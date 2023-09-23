Zeenat Aman Shares Health Update After Being Bedridden With 'horrible' Flu

Zeenat Aman is known for using her Instagram handle to share deep insights about her perspective on life and all that comes with it. The veteran actress, who is slowly but surely stepping back into the limelight, shared an important health update with her latest post. Not just that, she also expressed gratitude for her team of ladies who take care of all her needs behind-the-scenes.

Zeenat Aman joined Instagram on February 11 and has since used the platform to share a series of anecdotes detailing her perspective on life.

She was last seen in 2019 film Panipat which also starred Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

The veteran actress will next be seen in Margaon: The Closed File.

Zeenat Aman shares health update

Zeenat Aman recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring her in candid behind-the-scenes moment from her time on sets of late. The pictures showed the veteran actress either being prepped and dolled up before shoot or pensively preparing for the shots, flanked by her "glam team" in some of the pictures.

Her caption opened with the news of her having been down with flu for the past 10 days, even as she rears ahead to begin her "manic week of work". The actress also gave a shoutout to her all-women glam team, who transformed her from "aunty to Amazon", as she counted down to pack up.



An excerpt from her caption read, "I’ve been bedridden with a horrible flu for the past 10 days, and now I have a manic week of work ahead!...My glam team takes me from aunty to Amazon; I do my homework; I hold my poses; I check Instagram; I drink lots of coffee; and I count the minutes until I can get back into my kaftan!"

Zeenat Aman on collaborating with women behind the camera

Zeenat Aman's post also reflected on how the majority of her directors and directors of photography this year have been women and that it makes her immensely proud to collaborate with them. An excerpt from her caption read, "On another note, the majority of my directors and DOPs this year have been women. And I’m still not over the joy of having so many phenomenal women running set. Take a bow, ladies. You do me proud."