Zeenat Aman Talks About The Importance Of Being Financially Independent: Every Woman...

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman spoke about being self-reliant and financially independent in a new episode of Tinder's Swipe Ride with influencer and actor Kusha Kapila. Aman also emphasised on achieving financial independence on the chat show. She stated, "Every woman should be confident and capable of financially supporting themselves."

Zeenat Aman on being self-reliant

During the show, Zeenat Aman gave some thoughtful advice on being financially independent and talked about the importance of empowering women. “I have been self-reliant and the primary provider for my family since the age of 17," she said. “Every woman should be confident and capable of financially supporting themselves. Being financially independent isn't just about having money; it signifies the freedom to live life on one's own terms, without relying on others. It's a way to achieve fairness, make their own choices, and evolve into the best version of oneself," Zeenat concluded.

Zeenat Aman's dating advice

Zeenat Aman also shared her dating mantra during the show and said, "Dating is an incredibly personal journey, and you must navigate it on your terms. As women, we are subjected to so many pressures in life, but here’s what I’ve learnt: go with the flow, pursue your passions, experiment, cherish your relationships, and build a life that fills your soul." "Then, when love comes along, it'll simply enhance the beauty of your existence, not define it. Finding true chemistry is rare, and when you do, seize it with both hands," she added. The episode is streaming on Tinder’s Youtube channel, and on JioCinema.

