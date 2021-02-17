12-year-old Molly Steinsapir Dies After Tragic Bike Accident Chronicled Online By Mom

Molly Steinsapir, the 12-year-old daughter of two high-class lawyers, has died after her mom chronicled her traumatic brain injury and her fight for life. The accident took place two weeks ago on January 31. Molly Steinsapir was admitted to the hospital immediately and had been undergoing treatment for her injuries at UCLA. Her mother Kaye Steinsapir has been updating about her condition on Twitter after her first tweet went viral. Molly Steinsapir received prayers from many strangers for her speedy recovery.

Molly Steisapir's Bike Injury

The 12-year-old girl had been fighting for her life for 16 days after suffering from traumatic brain injury. Molly had been riding down a hill along with her friend when she fell off. Her friend was quick to ask for help by stopping a car and asking them to call 911. Her friend then ran to Molly's place to inform her parents about the accident. Molly's mom, Kaye Steinsapir's posted her first tweet soon after Molly was hospitalised asking for prayers and support.

Please. Please. Please. Everyone PRAY for my daughter Molly. She has been in an accident and suffered a brain trauma. She’s unconscious in ICU. Please RT and PRAY 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/FqxQMiGeE8 — Kaye (@KayeEllen17) January 31, 2021

Kaye has over 100,000 followers on Twitter and she has been sharing and updating the Twitter users with the news and improvements while waiting in the hospital hoping for Molly’s condition to improve. One tweet, in which Kaye said her daughter is pulling through but the wait has been crucial has received more than 2 million likes. Star Wars star Mark Hamill aka Luke Skywalker even retweeted her tweet and wished Molly a speedy recovery.

Sending all our love to Molly! — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 14, 2021

Along with posting updates, Kaye would also share things about her daughter. She did so because wanted the people to know her daughter better. She shared the fact that Molly was an animal-loving vegetarian and she was interested in government and politics.

Molly Steinsapir's Death

On Monday, February 15, Kaye revealed the news of Molly Steinsapir's death. A devastated Kaye shared that Molly has sadly passed away on February 15 on Twitter. Kaye Steinsapir in her tweet thanked everyone for their prayers and support, mentioning that they were a source of her strength. Her mom also shared that she is proud of the things her daughter has achieved in these short 12 years.

Molly has been called home to G-d. While our hearts are broken in a way that feels like they can never be mended, we take comfort knowing thar Molly’s twelve years were filled with love and joy. We are immensely blessed to be her parents. pic.twitter.com/jjPsFDePkj — Kaye (@KayeEllen17) February 15, 2021

Molly’s parents are influential lawyers in LA, California. Her dad Jonathan has previously worked as Michael Jackson’s estate and helped with dealing with the rockstars' property after his death in 2009.

