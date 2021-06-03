'2 Hearts' Cast: Details About The Actors In The 2020 Romantic Drama Film

2 Hearts is a 2020 romantic drama film directed by Lance Hool. The 2 Hearts cast includes Jacob Elordi, Adan Canto, Tiera Skovbye and Radha Mitchell. The movie is based on the true story of Leslie and Jorge Bacardi and Christopher Gregory. The plot revolves around two couples in different decades and different places who share a hidden connection that eventually brings them together. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.9 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about the cast of 2 Hearts.

A look at the 2 Hearts cast

Jacob Elordi as Christopher "Chris" Gregory

Jacob who plays the role of Christopher in 2 Hearts made his debut in Hollywood with the film Swinging Safari in 2018. He is best known for appearing in Netflix teen films such as The Kissing Booth, its sequel, The Kissing Booth 2 and the upcoming The Kissing Booth 3. He has also appeared in the HBO series Euphoria.

Tiera Skovbye as Samantha "Sam" Peters

Tiera Skovbye began her acting career as a child actor. She is known for playing the role of Elizabeth Berkley in Lifetime's The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story. She is also famous for recurring roles as Polly Cooper in Riverdale and Robin in Once Upon a Time. She has appeared in the horror mystery film Summer of 84.

Adan Canto as Jorge Bacard

Adan Canto is an actor and director known for his role as Sunspot in the film X-Men: Days of Future Past. He has appeared on shows such as The Following and Blood & Oil. He is popular for playing the role of a real-life politician Rodrigo Lara Bonilla in the acclaimed Netflix drama series Narcos and Aaron Shore in the Netflix political drama Designated Survivor.

Radha Mitchell as Leslie Bacardi

Also featuring in the cast of 2 Hearts is Radha Mitchell who started her career by appearing in the soap opera Neighbours. She has played prominent roles in films such as High Art, Pitch Black, Phone Booth, Man on Fire, Finding Neverland, Melinda and Melinda, Mozart and the Whale, Silent Hill, The Crazies, The Frozen Ground, Olympus Has Fallen, The Darkness, Run Hide Fight and more. She has received several awards including the Film Critics Circle of Australia Award for her performance in The Waiting City.

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM 2 HEARTS TRAILER)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.