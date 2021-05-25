2021 Daytime Emmy Awards - Nominations For Two Major Categories Revealed

The full list of nominees for the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards will soon be revealed, however, the latest exclusive report by Entertainment Tonight has shared the nominees for two major categories. The report states that Drew Barrymore of The Drew Barrymore Show and Sean Evans of Hot Ones are both first-time nominees in the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host category. Interestingly, for Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actress in a Drama Series, all the nominated actors chosen this year have been nominated several times before, with Melissa Claire Egan of The Young and the Restless being the only performer who has yet to win. Scroll down to check out the nominees below.

2021 Daytime Emmy Awards nominees revealed!

Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson - The Young and the Restless

Genie Francis as Laura Collins - General Hospital

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis - General Hospital

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick - General Hospital

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Drew Barrymore - The Drew Barrymore Show

Kelly Clarkson - The Kelly Clarkson Show

Sean Evans - Hot Ones | First We Feast

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager - Today Show with Hoda and Jenna

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest - LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

The Daytime Emmys will take place on Friday, June 25, and will be broadcast on CBS. The award function will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. The full list of nominees for the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards will be revealed on May 25, 2021, at 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET. These will include nominations in major categories such as daytime drama, talk shows and game shows, among many others. Interestingly, last year, The Bold and Beautiful's Heather Tom had bagged the Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series award, while the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host's trophy was lifted by Kelly Clarkson for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

