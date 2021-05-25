Last Updated:

2021 Daytime Emmy Awards - Nominations For Two Major Categories Revealed

The full list of nominees for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards will soon be revealed. However, nominations for two major categories are out.

2021 DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS NOMINATIONS FOR TWO CATEGORIES REVEALED

The full list of nominees for the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards will soon be revealed, however, the latest exclusive report by Entertainment Tonight has shared the nominees for two major categories. The report states that Drew Barrymore of The Drew Barrymore Show and Sean Evans of Hot Ones are both first-time nominees in the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host category. Interestingly, for Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actress in a Drama Series, all the nominated actors chosen this year have been nominated several times before, with Melissa Claire Egan of The Young and the Restless being the only performer who has yet to win. Scroll down to check out the nominees below.

2021 Daytime Emmy Awards nominees revealed!

Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson - The Young and the Restless
  • Genie Francis as Laura Collins - General Hospital
  • Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis - General Hospital 
  • Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick - General Hospital
  • Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

  • Drew Barrymore  - The Drew Barrymore Show
  • Kelly Clarkson - The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • Sean Evans - Hot Ones | First We Feast
  • Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager - Today Show with Hoda and Jenna
  • Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest - LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

More about 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards

The Daytime Emmys will take place on Friday, June 25, and will be broadcast on CBS. The award function will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. The full list of nominees for the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards will be revealed on May 25, 2021, at 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET. These will include nominations in major categories such as daytime drama, talk shows and game shows, among many others. Interestingly, last year, The Bold and Beautiful's Heather Tom had bagged the Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series award, while the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host's trophy was lifted by Kelly Clarkson for The Kelly Clarkson Show. 

