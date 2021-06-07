6ix9ine Ruthlessly Trolls Lil Durk Following Latter's Brother DThang's Death

American Songwriter 6ix9ine has been hitting the headlines recently because of his fight with rapper Lil Durk. After the tragic death of DThang, 6ix9ine went to several social media accounts and tried to troll Lil Durk in the comments section of the posts. DThang was the older brother of Lil Durk and he was murdered on June 5, 2021.

6ix9ine ruthlessly trolls Lil Durk following his brother's demise

Lil Durk and 6ix9ine’s fight has been going on for a long time. According to a report by HipHopDX, 6ix9ine has been taunting Lil Durk for months and he first started this after King Von was fatally shot outside a bar in November 2020. 6ix9ine accused Durk of exploiting King Von’s death to sell more copies of his mixtape called The Voice. Recently, after TMZ reported DThang’s death several rappers paid their respect. Rapper Akademiks also shared a post on his Instagram feed after that 6ix9ine commented on his post and said, “Time to smoke a NEW pack… it’s like every week… I didn’t even finish enjoying smoking Von yet, YALL dying so fast,” with laughing emojis. 6ix9ine then went to The Shade Room’s social media post and said ‘RIP’ in a sarcastic manner. Take a look at the photos of the comments below.

Shortly after Durk’s friend, King Von was fatally shot outside the bar, 6ix9ine accused Durk of exploiting his death to sell more copies of his album. At that time, the project was on a pace to sell roughly 55,000 units in its first week. 6ix9ine made a distasteful comment about King Von that enflamed his fans and friends. He said that Durk used the name of King Von for sales and he had all the industry support. More to the point, he added, “55 K and his man was caught in 4K. ”

Cook County officials confirmed Dontay Banks Jr. aka DThang was found deceased on the 7900 block of S. Loomis Blvd. in Chicago and has been assigned a case number. An autopsy still has to be completed to figure out the cause and manner of death, but alleged witnesses at the scene claim he was shot in the head and died instantly. He was 32 years old.

