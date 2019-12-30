All The Star Wars Shows On Disney+ That Will Follow The Mandalorian

Since The Mandalorian aired on Disney+, the viewers cannot get enough of the show. This was set as a prequel to the Star Wars that fans love and have grown up watching. The first season of The Mandalorian just finished airing and people are already wondering what shows are up next.

Every Star Wars TV Show Coming To Disney+ After Mandalorian

After the success of The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm is in the process to bring in more TV shows connected to the Stars Wars Universe to Disney+. All these shows will air in the coming year 2020 or 2021. Check out the list below to find out what Disney+ has in store for you.

Untitled Willow Sequel Series

Ron Howard and the writers of Solo are in talks for a sequel of the former's 1988 feature Willow on Disney+. The original fantasy movie was based on a George Lucas story and was produced by Lucasfilm, so a Disney+ adaption seems quite possible. The fantasy film revolved around a dwarf named Willow and how he was forced to take care of an infant and protect it from an evil queen. The plot of the sequel is yet to be determined.

Untitled Cassian Andor Series

A live-action television series is currently being developed by Lucasfilm and it is set to air on Disney+. The series will revolve around the spy named Cassian Andor from the movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The role will be reprised once again by the actor Diego Luna. The shoot for the series is set to go on floors in 2020 and will hopefully premiere in the year 2021 only on Disney+.

Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

Who can forget the Great Obi-Wan Kenobi? An integral part of the Star Wars Universe. Lucasfilm is currently developing a live-action television series on Obi-Wan Kenobi and it will air on Disney+. Ewan Mcgregor will return as Obi-Wan Kenobi and the plot is said to be featuring a time that is 8 years after Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7

Stars Wars: The Clone Wars is an American computer-animated TV series that aired first on Cartoon Network in 2008. The plot is set in the fictional Star Wars galaxy during the three years between the prequel films Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. The show ran successfully for 6 seasons and then got shelved. Now Lucasfilm has announced that they are coming up with season 7 and it is going to air on Disney+.

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge is a game show for children that will air on Disney+. The show will test little contestants' abilities in the core Jedi principles of knowledge, bravery, and strength as they will face thrilling and fun obstacles in an attempt to attain the rank of Jedi Knight. From hyperspace to lightsabers, the Force, and the dark side, Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge will transport viewers and contestants into the Star Wars galaxy like never before.

