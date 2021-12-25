'A Christmas Story': Full Cast, Where To Watch, Shooting Location And More

A Christmas Story is arguably one of the best rated holiday films ever. The movie has grown with the years to become as much as a traditional watch during the holidays for many. Based on Jean Shepherd’s 1966 book, In God, We Trust: All Others Pay Cash, and Wanda Hickey’s 1971 book Night of Golden Memories And Other Disasters, the film premiered in 1983. The story about an adult Ralphie Parker reminiscing about a specific Christmas when he was 9 years old, seems like the perfect watch for the festive night.

Channels to watch A Christmas Story today

A Christmas Story will be on TNT as well as HBO on Christmas night. It can be watched online and it is available to stream on HBO Max. The movie is also available on Hulu+ With Live TV and Sling TV outside India. A Christmas Story is also available on Amazon Prime Video to rent and buy outside of India.

The cast of A Christmas Story?

A Christmas Story cast went on to become household names as the viewers rewatched the films almost religiously. The case includes Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker and Jean Shepherd as the voice of adult Ralphie. Melinda Dillon plays Ralphie’s mother, Mrs Parker, while Darren McGavin plays his father, Mr Parker among others who steals the show. Here is the full A Christmas Story cast list.

Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker

Jean Shepherd as adult Ralphie

Ian Petrella as Randy Parker

Melinda Dillon as Mrs Parker

Darren McGavin as Mr Parker (The Old Man)

Scott Schwartz as Flick

R. D. Robb as Schwartz

Zack Ward as Scut Farkus

Yano Anaya as Grover Dill

Tedde Moore as Miss Shields

Jeff Gillen as Santa Claus

Patty Johnson as Lead Elf

Drew Hocevar as Male Elf

Leslie Carlson as Christmas Tree Salesman

What year is A Christmas Story set?

A Christmas Story, which premiered in 1983, can be termed a timeless movie. There are several inconsistencies throughout the film which makes it confusing to pinpoint exactly when the movie takes place. The Wizard Of Oz characters makes it seem as if it came out in 1939 but the decoder Ralphie receives, which is supposed to be brand new, is from 1940. Moreover, the film has dialogue by the Old Man speaking about a football game that took place in 1941. However, fans don’t seem to care much about the timeline of the film as the message of the story outlives such thoughts.

A Christmas Story shooting location

The cult Christmas movie was filmed across locations in the US and Canada. The film has scenes shot in Cleveland, Ohio and Toronto, Ontario. However, the house from the movie is located just outside of downtown Cleveland and the Higbee building still stands in downtown Cleveland, making it the primary location of the film. There are many scenes like the Christmas tree shopping scene that were filmed in other locations like Toronto. It is said that director Clark looked at more than 20 cities before selecting Cleveland as the location for filming after Higbee, the actual department store, agreed to allow shooting inside it.

Image: @hbomax_Twitter