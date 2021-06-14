A Quiet Place 2 Strikes Box-office Record By Crossing $100-million Mark After Pandemic

The 2021 horror film, A Quiet Place 2, has made a new box office record by becoming the first pandemic release to cross the $100 dollar mark in the box office domestically. The movie has surpassed Legendary Pictures’ Godzilla vs Kong in the race to reach the $100-million mark.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the movie sold tickets worth $101 million at the end of Friday. The movie is said to have earned $57 million over the Memorial Day weekend. Comscore’s Paul Dergarabedian told The Hollywood Reporter that the performance of A Quiet Place 2 is quite impressive as it has reached the $100-million mark in the pre-pandemic pace. He also added that this has proved that not only the power of the horror genre to draw an audience but also that the prestige and exclusivity of a theatrical-first release are undeniable without peer in terms of its ability to deliver huge financial dividend and long-term rewards.

A Quiet Place 2

The movie A Quiet Place 2 is the horror sequel to the 2018 film A Quiet Place. Helmed by director John Krasinski, the movie revolves around the Abbott family and their struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic world. In the first installment of the series, we saw that the world is attacked and inhabited by blind monsters who have an acute sense of hearing. They hunt their preys on the basis of the noise made by them. In the second installment, we see how Evelyn, Regan, and Marcus Abbott with the help of Emmett played by Cillian Murphy, try to find other survivors and save their lives from the creatures at the same time. The movie received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

In A Quiet Place 2, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe reprise their role from the first movie as Emily, Regan, and Marcus respectively. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou were seen as new additions in the sequel. The movie was set to release in theatres in March 2020 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the release of the movie was postponed. The movie finally released in March 2021 after many postponed dates. The movie will also be available for streaming online on Paramount+ after 45 days of its theatrical release.

IMAGE: A QUIET PLACE MOVIE/INSTAGRAM

