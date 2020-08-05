'A Summer Romance' Filming Locations And Other Details About The Movie

A Summer Romance is a romantic comedy-drama, that is directed by David Winning. Released in 2019, it is a romance movie that stars Eric Krakow, Ryan Paevey, Sarah Strange, Kevin O’Grady, Ava Grace Cooper, Geoff Gustafson, Lucie Guest, Liza Huget, Michael St. John Smith, Jesse Arthur Carroll and others. Read further ahead to know where the movie was filmed.

A Summer Romance filming location

A Summer Romance is a romantic movie that revolves around the life of Richard who flies to Montana to buy a 2500 acre ranch from Sam, but little does he know that Sam is a cute and single woman. The storyline of A Summer Romance is set in Montana, a state in the North-western United States. Although the movie takes place in Montana, the filming majorly took place in Vancouver, a major city in western Canada. It is situated in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia. Significant parts of the movie have also been shot in Surrey, a city in the province of British Columbia, Canada, located south of the Fraser River and north of the Canada–United States border.

Vancouver

Vancouver has been consistently named as one of the top five cities for quality of life and livability, worldwide. The Economist Intelligence Unit acknowledged Vancouver as the first city that ranked among the top ten of the world's most well-living cities for ten straight years. In 2011, the city had planned to become one of the greenest cities in the world. Vancouver tourism has also flourished over the years and shooting of many small scale movies and shows take place here. The romantic scenes from A Summer Romance that are shot in Vancouver are a treat to watch for the audience.

Surrey, British Columbia

Surrey is a municipality member of the Metro Vancouver regional district and metropolitan area. The place is mainly a suburban city and is the province's second-largest by population after Vancouver. Surrey is also the third-largest by area after Abbotsford and Prince George. Seven neighbourhoods in Surrey are called as the town centres, that includes Fleetwood, Whalley, City Centre, Guildford, Newton, Cloverdale, and South Surrey. Many major parts of the movie have been shot at this place.

