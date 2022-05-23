Academy Member Jeffrey Cooper Convicted For Child Molestation; May Face 12 Years In Prison

A key member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Jeffrey Cooper, has been found guilty of three counts of child molestation, according to the Los Angeles Times. The jury gave its verdict on May 20 at Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys. The Academy member was arrested four years ago on charges of eight counts of involvement with two children, with Judge Alan Schneider declaring a mistrial on the five counts brought in by the second child.

Cooper, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts. He is all set to be sentenced on June 1 and may face up to 12 years in prison. The Judge has deemed him a 'flight risk', which means he will be held without bail.

Academy member Jeffrey Cooper found guilty of child molestation

According to Variety, the victim mentioned that Cooper positioned himself as 'a musical mentor', however, molested her in a recording studio when she was 12 or 13. Meanwhile, the victims' attorney Dave Ring said after the verdict, "Obviously the families are disappointed that the jury didn’t convict as to one victim, but they are very pleased to see the jury at least convicted as to the second victim." He continued, "It was incredibly satisfying for them to see Cooper immediately remanded to prison for what he did. They’ve been put through nothing short of hell during the last four years of criminal proceedings."

Cooper became a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2002. He has worked as an architect to design an Academy of Television Arts and Sciences theatre as well as more than two dozen mixing studios that have produced Oscar nominees, as per his business website.

According to Deadline, the acts of molestation allegedly happened between November 2006 and November 2007 for one victim and between January 2012 and July 2016 for the second. The victims are now 16 and 28 years old. Following his conviction, the Academy will most certainly expel him from the institution. In a statement before his trial, the Academy said -

"The Academy has been made aware of the alleged abhorrent behaviour and will address this matter according to our Standards of Conduct and the due process requirements under California nonprofit corporation law. We would have grounds, under our rules, to expel any member convicted of a violent crime."

(IMAGE: ANI)