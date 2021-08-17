Actor Ryan Reynolds Reveals Marvel Cameo In 'Free Guy' Was Blake Lively's Idea

Ryan Reynolds starrer Free Guy recently released and has been breaking several pandemic box-office records. As Reynolds basked in the success of his recent movie, he credited his wife Blake Lively for helping him through the journey. He also shared that 'the cameo everyone is talking about' was Blake Lively's idea. The actor was talking about Marvel's cameo in his movie.

Ryan Reynolds says Marvel cameo was Blake Lively's idea

Viewers were in for a treat as Chris Evans aka Captain America made a sudden appearance on screen after Ryan's character fights his way through the finale with Captain America's shield in the movie Free Guy. The cameo was one of the most talked-about cameos in the movie. Reynolds recently revealed that it was his wife, Blake Lively who came up with the idea of the major Marvel cameo that has been the talk of the town since its release.

He shared a tribute on his Instagram story with a picture showing him embracing his wife. As he shared the photo he wrote, "Free Guy wouldn't be the movie it is without @blakelively. She was essential in every part of the making of this film, creatively and emotionally. The cameo everyone is talking about was entirely her idea. #WorkWife."

Earlier, Ryan Reynolds on the podcast SiriusXM's Town Hall, hosted by Jess Cagle, answered a fan asking about what was the best part about being married to Blake Lively? Replying to the fan's question, he said, "I write on a lot of my movies. It's been a survival mechanism for me for a long time. Sometimes I'm credited, sometimes I'm not… There's a lot of A++ writing that I've done that was actually Blake — that Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard, and 'What about this?' And I'd be like, 'That's incredible."

Reynolds added that because there was so much sexism in the industry, Lively did not get the credit for the lines that she wrote. He also admitted that he would come out and tell a director or producer that it was his wife that wrote what they loved. He said, "I will say that a lot of times, 'She wrote that — Blake like, wrote that not me. That was was her.' And it's like, they still, later on, repeat the story as I wrote it.

Image: Ryan Reynolds Instagram

