Adam Levine To Return To 'The Voice' Season 20 But Not As A Mentor; See Details

Adam Levine is one of the phenomenal singers and songwriters in the music industry who also appeared on a popular singing reality television show, The Voice. He was seen as one of the mentors in the show and as the latest season of the show approaches the finale, the artist will also be making a grand appearance in the last episode.

Adam Levine to feature in The Voice finale episode

As The Voice season 20 is gearing up for the finale episode, the makers recently dropped in a thrilling piece of news for all the viewers. Adam Levine, the lead vocalist from the popular rock band Maroon 5 and one of the former mentors from The Voice, will be making an appearance. The artist was a part of the reality show as a mentor for four seasons and now as the news about his return surfaced on the internet, it was revealed that he will no longer be appearing as a mentor but will be seen as a guest on the show. Adam Levine, along with other members of his pop-rock band, will be performing to one of their latest songs, Beautiful Mistakes, in the finale episode.

The Voice season 20 finale episode will also include some of the other exciting performances by Gwen Stefani and Saweetie who will be performing to Slow Clap while some of the other artists will include Ben Platt, Justin Beiber, Thomas Rhett, Snoop Dogg and DJ Battlecat, Kelsea Ballerini, Onerepublic and Lauren Daigle. Even one of the current mentors on the show, Blake Shelton, will be seen performing his new song, Minimum Wage.

The Voice cast

The top five The Voice contestants who will be battling in the finale tonight include John Legend’s Pia Renee, Kelly Clarkson’s Gihanna Zoë and Corey Ward (Clarkson), Nick Jonas’ Dana Monique and Blake Shelton’s Jordan Matthew Young. Some of the recently eliminated contestants are namely Dana Monique, Corey Ward, Anna Grace, Zae Romeo, Devan Blake Jones, Ryleigh Modig, Zania Alaké and others. The finale episode of The Voice season 20 will be a two-day event and will be aired on 24 May and 25 May 2021 on NBC.

IMAGE: ADAM LEVINE'S INSTAGRAM

