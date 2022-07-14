Last Updated:

Adam Sandler, His Wife & Kids Cast In Netflix's 'You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah'

Adam Sandler and his family, including daughters Sunny and Sadie and his wife Jackie, have been roped in for Netflix's You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

Hollywood star Adam Sandler and his family, including teenage daughters Sunny and Sadie and his wife Jackie, have been roped in by Netflix to lead its upcoming film adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom's novel You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

The coming-of-age movie, penned by Alison Peck, will also feature Idina Menzel, Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzman, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman, Dean Scott Vazquez, Miya Cech, Millie Thorpe and newcomers Zaara Kuttemperoor and Ivory Baker.

According to Variety, the teen comedy from director Sammi Cohen is currently in production. The novel follows a girl whose bat mitzvah (Jewish initiation ceremony) plans comedically unravel and threaten to ruin one of the most important events of her young life.

Sandler and Tim Herlihy are producing the film for Happy Madison, with Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton for Alloy Entertainment. Barry Bernardi, Judit Maull and Kevin Grady are executive producing for Happy Madison.

