Adam Warlock To Feature In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3'? James Gunn Rubbishes Rumours

Filmmaker James Gunn has now responded to a hoax report which previously claimed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will introduce Adam Warlock. On Wednesday, March 10, James, took to Twitter to rubbish all the rumours regarding any casting for the upcoming Marvel film. It was speculated that Marvel Studious was aiming at introducing the cosmic superhero in a pivotal twist.

The report further stated that Marvel Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige was reportedly looking to cast a thirty-year-old Caucasian man, described both as the ‘superhero’ and ‘Zac Efron’ type. Denying all the claims, James responded in the tweet, stating, “There is no casting underway for Vol. 3. And in what world would I only cast a “Caucasian” if the character has gold skin? And if I wanted a Zac Efron type wouldn’t I go to Zac Efron? Where do you get this nonsense?”. Check out the tweet below:

The rumours began to surface when Adam Warlock’s MCU debut was teased during a mid-credit scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. In the film, the main antagonist Ayesha built a comic cocoon and named the unseen creation inside as Adam. According to CBR, Gunn previously said that the character was intended to feature in the second instalment of the film, however, the scene was edited out during the early stages of production.

At the time, Adam Warlock’s MCU debut faded away. However, according to the portal, Gunn said that he cut him from Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 only to ‘save him for later’. This struck a chord with the audience and became the major cause of speculation. However, later in another interview, Gunn stated that he did not include the Adam Warlock scene, because the makers did have any plans to showcase him in future Marvel Ventures.

Back in 2019, during a Q&A session, Gunn claimed that he ‘never said Adam Warlock was in the movie’. Now, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is all set to go on floors, reports speculated that Adam may get to play a pivotal role in the film. Nonetheless, now all the rumours are dismissed by the director.