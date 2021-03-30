Adam Wingard, Director Of Godzilla Vs Kong, To Helm Movie Adaptation Of 'ThunderCats'

Adam Wingard, whose ambitious project Godzilla Vs. Kong has just released in theatres, has already announced the next major project that he will be taking up. According to Deadline, the director is deadset on making a “hybrid” CGI/animated movie adaptation of the 80s' Rankin-Bass's cartoon ThunderCats. Adam Wingard had previously passionately spoken about his dream to direct ThunderCats and it seems that he has received the chance to turn his dream into a reality.

Adam Wingard's 'ThunderCats'

The original cartoon ThunderCats shows the story of an alien race consisting of humanoid cat people from the planet of Thundera who are constantly fighting off evil Mummy man. According to the Deadline report, the adaptation is not going to be a live-action movie but instead, it is going to be a hybrid of animation and CGI. This technique will make sure that the film looks hyper-real and rather bridges the gap between cartoon and CGI. Adam is reportedly going to rewrite the script with Simon Barrett for the hybrid CGI movie.

Adam Wingard was obsessed with 'ThunderCats'

Adam told Deadline that he was obsessed with the cartoons right from his childhood and the cartoon was one of the reasons for him to become a filmmaker. He said that he didn't pay attention in classes during this tenth grade as he was busy writing the screenplay of his version of ThunderCats. He revealed that the screenplay was 272 pages long and the Deathnote director still has it in his possession. He mentioned that as an Alabama kid making such a film was just a dream but things have changed in these 20 years and now he is able to work on his dream project without being made fun of by others. He also shared that nobody thought of ThunderCats in the world as much as him and his intention with the adaptation is for it to be as true to the stuff he loved about the cartoon. His goal is to make the people go back into the 80s' aesthetic with ThunderCats.

Adam Wingard's movies

Other than ThunderCats, Adam Wingard is also set to make a sequel of John Travolta and Nicolas Cage's movie Face/Off which will be a follow-up to the story of the original characters Sean Archer and Castor Troy. His movie Godzilla Vs. Kong released internationally last week on March 24 and is set to release in the US and HBO Max on Wednesday, March 31.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Adam Wingard Instagram)