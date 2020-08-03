Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason Disick Team Up For Fun Videos; Watch

Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason Disick recently made an appearance in one of the TikTok videos of dancer Addison Rae, recently. The pair did a trendy viral dance challenge to the song 100 Racky by Quality Control and Offset. Here, Addison Rae can be seen donning a black oversized tee, while Mason Disick wore a white sweatshirt with a hoodie. Take a look at the video below:

Addison Rae's TikTok video with Mason Disick

Kourtney Kardashian also joined Addison Rae to make fun TikTok videos. Kourt and the social media star, 19, donned matching Kids See Ghosts sweatshirts made by Kanye West for a “besties” dance to Playboi Carti’s Shoota. They also joked around and acted out a scene using audio of a Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner fight. Check out the videos below.

How does Addison Rae know the Kardashians?

Earlier this year, Mason Disick rose to fame on social media with his two TikTok accounts. Later, the accounts were deleted by Kourtney Kardashian claiming that he was too young to be running his own social media platforms. Mason, later joined Instagram where he began spilling beans about the Kardashian family.

However, his father Scott Disick soon intervened and shut his Instagram account too. During this time on social media, Kourtney’s son Mason confessed his fandom for Addison Rae. They soon made a collab TikTok video. It can be said that Kourt and Addison must have gotten close while filming the collab video with Mason.

As reported in a media portal, this was probably when Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian formed a bond. In June 2020, Kourtney and Addison Rae created a collab video that became viral on social media. Reported, by the end of June, the two had become frequent TikTok collaborators and even reenacted some of KUWTK iconic and popular scenes. The 19-year-old TikTok star Addison Rae also filmed some dance videos with the 41-year-old reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian.

Recently, Addison Rae also shared an Instagram picture where she can be seen hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian. The duo can be seen holding cups with an ocean view in the backdrop. Addison Rae wrote, "that’s what she said". Take a look at the picture here:

