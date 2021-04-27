Adele Spotted At Daniel Kaluuya's Oscars 2021 After-party: Watch

Adele appeared in public after several months and she made sure she was noticed! Adele was spotted at the Oscars 2021 along with friends at the celebration party hosted by Daniel Kaluuya. Adele's photos and videos soon surfaced on the internet and went viral. Let's take a look at Adele's photos from the Oscars party.

A look at Adele from Oscars 2021 after party

Daniel Kaluuya who won the Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah celebrated with his friends at a bar in California. He was joined by who's who of Hollywood. Adele made an appearance at the Oscars 2021 after-party. A video was posted on Curly Bartender's Instagram account which featured Adele surrounded by friends and drinks in hand. The video explicitly mentioned that Adele enjoyed the Moscow Mule drinks. In the video, she is seen grooving to "I'm Real" by Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule.

Daniel's co-star in Judas and the Black Messiah, Amber Chardae Robinson also posted a selfie with the Hello hitmaker. In the picture, Adele is dressed in a lime green jacket, which is from the luxury brand Lapointe, according to E! Online. It has been revealed that Drake was also present at Daniel's Oscars 2021 after-party. Drake and Adele are known to be close friends in Hollywood.

Adele was last seen on the comedy talk show Saturday Night Live. Since then she has posted about working on her next album. Her last Instagram post was commemorating 10 years of her debut album 21. Adele recently finalised the divorce from her husband Simon Konecki, and the duo now shares joint custody of their son Angelo. After parting ways with Simon in 2019, Adele surprises everyone with her dramatic weight loss. She is said to have followed the "Sirtfood Diet" which includes eating plant-based meals, including kale and buckwheat. Adele's weight loss was a surprise as much as it was a shock. The singer did not mention nor announce her weight loss, but the internet was in a frenzy with her new look. It led to several negative comments as well. Several discussions about fat-shaming, "fat" phobia, etc began popping up.

(Promo Image Source: Adele Official Instagram)

