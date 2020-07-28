Adil Hussain Shares Teaser Of 'Star Trek: Discovery', Plays A Prominent Character

It has been known for a long time that Adil Hussain will be making a guest appearance on the third season of Star Trek: Discovery. The actor, who will be seen playing a character in the third season of Star Trek: Discovery recently shared the teaser of the show on his social media. Read ahead to know more.

Adil Hussain shares teaser of Star Trek: Discovery

Interestingly, Adil Hussain has shared the teaser of the show on the date promised. On July 28, 2020, Adil took to his official Twitter handle to share the teaser and captioned the post as "Proud to be a part of @StarTrek Discovery Season 3 releases on 15th October on @CBSAllAccess, here is the Trailer.". Take a look.

Proud to be a part of @StarTrek Discovery Season 3 releases on 15th October on @CBSAllAccess here is the Trailer. https://t.co/rp11DKohoW — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) July 28, 2020

Just as the actor shared the teaser of the show, it went viral on the internet. It gained over 100 likes and 15 retweets in just a few minutes. Fans spammed the comment section of the post by putting up comments on how they were already a fan of the show and how they can’t wait for this season to release. The comments also show how proud and impressed the fans feel of Adil Hussain.

The teaser shared by the actor features Adil quite prominently. Adil Hussain’s character in the season is that of a Federation rep, and he can be seen telling Sonequa’s character, “I watched this office every day, believing that my hope was not in vain. That hope is you, Commander Burnham”, that has made fans very eager to watch the show. Star Trek: Discovery is all set to be released on October 15, 2020, in the United States and Canada.

Reportedly, the show will have a possible release in India on October 16, 2020. Star Trek: Discovery is streamed on Netflix outside the United States and Canada. The returning cast members of the show include Doug Jones as Saru, Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, and Wilson Cruz as Hugh Culber, Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou, and Tig Notaro as Jet Reno.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery revolves around the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home that they once knew. They are now living in a time that is filled with uncertainty. In such a situation, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

