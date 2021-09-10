After 'Shang Chi', Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt Starrer 'Jungle Cruise' To Release In India

The Indian film industry has been seeking to bounce back from the COVID-19 setback and the release of BellBottom and Thalaivii have been a positive step for the exhibitors. Not just the Bollywood releases, even the Hollywood makers are trying to cash in on the resumption of theatres in parts of the country. After Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it is Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise that is set to hit Indian screens.

The Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt starrer is set to release in India on September 24.

Jungle Cruise to release in India on September 24

The news of Jungle Cruise's India release as shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. He also shared an animated poster of the movie of the action movie. The former could be seen holding a torch, while the latter was seen with a lantern as they set off for the 'Jungle Cruise.'

Adarsh also shared that along with English, the movie was also releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The movie, which has been touted to be one of the most expensive films of all time with a budget of $200 million, had been released in the United States of America on July 30. It had also been streamed simultaneously on Disney+ through Premier Access. The film reportedly earned $194 million amid mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

The movie has been directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a screenplay by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa while John Norville, Josh Goldstein, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa have been credited for the story.

The movie also stars Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.

Plans for the project on the Disney amusement park ride first surfaced in 2004, though it did not make progress till 2011. That version eventually fell through. Dwayne Johnson joined the cast in 2015, while the other members of the cast became a part of the movie in 2018.

Recently, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings released in India. The movie performed on par with some of the recently released Bollywood films, as it reportedly earned over Rs 15 crore at the box office in a week of its release.