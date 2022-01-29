'Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Fame Vachik Mangassarian Passes Away At 78

Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. fame Vachik Mangassarian breathed his last on January 22. Mangassarian's representative at McCaffrey Talent Management confirmed the news of his death and stated that he died of COVID complications at the age of 78. He is best known for starring as Qasim Zaghlul in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

More about Vachik Mangassarian

Vachik Mangassarian was born in Iran in 1943. He started out his journey as a waiter in Los Angeles with hopes of becoming an actor. He then shifted to the U.S. in the mid-1960s and worked in a theatre. The actor then returned to Iran and played significant roles in films, including a few directed by Iranian director Samuel Khachikian.He pursued his passion for acting with gigs in theatre and a few roles in movies back in Iran, before landing on his big break with The South's Shark in 1978.

And since then there was no turning back in his career, the actor appeared in The Fall Guy, The A-Team, Sledge Hammer!, Murder, She Wrote, Falcon Crest, NYPD Blue and many other projects.

Vachik Mangassarian career

Mangassarian became a household name in the industry by the mid-80s as he started to make guest appearances in several series like The Fall Guy, The A-Team, Sledge Hammer! and many more. He then made guest appearances on several TV shows throughout the 2010s, including Murphy Brown, Falcon Crest, Jake and the Fatman, NYPD Blue, and JAG. Along with this, he also appeared in a few telefilms.

The actor was then roped in for a major role in the 2008 film, The Stoning of Soraya M. helmed by Cyrus Nowrasteh with Mozhan Marno in the lead role. In the film, Mangassarian played the role of Morteza Ramazani, Soraya’s father and he garnered a lot of attention for his role. He then appeared in the American comedy film, Lost & Found in Armenia. The film was directed by Gor Kirakosian and had Jamie Kennedy and Angela Sarafyan in the lead roles. Apart from this, he was also an anchor of his own radio and television show, The Armenian National Network, for 10 years.

Prior to his death, the actor took to his social media and explained his approaches to the COVID-19 vaccine. He expressed his stance with a series of cartoons. A lot of people have taken to their social media handles and paid tribute to the departed soul.

Image: Instagram@vidaghaffari