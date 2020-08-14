Aishwarya Rai Or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Carried Rohit Bal Couture Better?

Kareena Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai are two actors who have successfully carved a niche with their acting skills and a unique sense of dressing. Be it ethnic ensembles or western designer couture, the two actors never fail to impress their fans. In the past, both these divas were spotted donning embroidered ensemble designed by Rohit Bal. Check out what were the similarities between the two outfits worn by the Bollywood divas.

Aishwarya Rai or Kareena Kapoor

Aishwarya Rai wore a floral white ethnic gown for a wedding reception. The actor’s gown was complemented with multi-coloured floral embroidery all over with a golden border on the neckline. For her makeup, she kept it subtle and opted for a classic eyeliner and red lip colour. Aishwarya Rai completed her look with open hair.

Interestingly, Aishwarya Rai’s outfit has some similarities with Kareena Kapoor’s look she carried for a cover magazine photoshoot. Kareena Kapoor’s gown was also complemented with floral embroidery all-over. Her gown was an off-white ethnic gown designed by Rohit Bal. Kareena Kapoor donned a chunky neckpiece and smokey eye makeup to amp up her look. She completed her look with a side-parted low ponytail.

On the work front - Kareena Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium. The movie also featured late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama, Takht. The movie is an ensemble period drama based on the Mughal princes' fight for the throne. Kareena will reportedly essay the role of Jahanara Begum, Shah Jahan's daughter on screen. Besides her, the movie also casts Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. It is slated to release on December 24, 2020.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is reported to be an official remake of the 1994 American film titled Forrest Gump. As per reports, the movie is currently in its filming stage and is expected to hit the silver screens in December 2020.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the other hand, was last seen in Atul Manjrekar's Fanney Khan. She will reportedly next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Later, she will also be seen in Jasmine: Story Of A Leased Womb. As per reports, Aishwarya will be seen playing the role of a surrogate mother in the Shree Narayan Singh directorial.

