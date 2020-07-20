Aishwarya Rai's 'Pink Panther 2' Co-star Steve Martin Wishes Her Speedy Recovery

Hollywood actor Steve Martin, who featured opposite Aishwarya Rai in the film Pink Panther 2 back in 2009, has tweeted for her speedy recovery from COVID-19. Steve tweeted writing 'I’m wishing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter a speedy recovery. She was such an elegant and delightful acting partner in Pink Panther.'. The tweet since uploaded has garnered over 3K likes. Check it out below -

Steve Martin's tweet

Aiswarya essayed the role of a criminology expert named Sonia Solandres in Pink Panther 2 whereas Steve played Inspector Clouseau. The film was helmed by Harald Zwart and performed below-average at the box office. Steve Martin's tweet was received with a lot of support from both his and Aishwarya's fans. While one fan wrote 'That poor family. I hope they're going to be ok. I'm sending out the most positive vibes. The Universe does listen. It's a need for balance. No matter what, I want them to be well.' Another one wrote 'Feel bad for the whole family. I really hope they all pull through ok.'

Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aradhya Bachchan had gone into self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were also tested positive and admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. After a few days in self-quarantine, Aishwarya and Aradhya were also admitted to Nanavati hospital.

A source close to the hospital had revealed to a news portal that the four members of the Bachchan family are doing fine and responding well to the treatment. They have been admitted to the isolation ward whereas Amitabh and Abhishek are expected to make a full recovery soon and be discharged in the coming days. The source revealed furthermore that Aishwarya showed symptoms like cough, but she is fine now. Aishwarya and Aradhya will have to spend a couple of days in the hospital before discharge.

On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan has tested negative and has been home since the test result. Both Abhishek and Amitabh have been active on Twitter writing how fans have been showing vocal support. Taking to Twitter, Abhishek had written 'Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self-quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated on their situation and is doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers'

