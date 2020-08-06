'Aladdin' Star Naomi Scott To Next Star In Sci-fi Movie 'Distant' Alongside Anthony Ramos

Naomi Scott, who came into limelight with her performance as Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin, is all set to be part of an upcoming comedic sci-fi film Distant. The actor will be spotted sharing screen space with Anthony Ramos, the Hamilton star. Helmed by directors Will Speck and Josh Gordon, Distant is penned by Spenser Cohen. Read on for more details.

Naomi Scott joins Distant cast

Naomi Scott's role was formerly offered to Rachel Brosnahan. However, the Change in the Air actor had to part her ways from the project. Rachel was stuck with scheduling disputes with the production of the next season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Distant plot

Distant is a sci-fi film that follows the story of an asteroid miner who crash-lands on an alien planet. The film explores the challenges faced by the miner in his surroundings. The asteroid miner tries to make his way across the severe terrain to reach the only other survivor, a woman who is trapped in her escape pod. Likely, the asteroid miner will be played by Anthony Ramos while Naomi Scott portrays the trapped woman.

The comedy-adventure film will be bankrolled by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger and Anna Halberg. Directors Speck and Gordon will also assist as executive producers, alongside Jonathan Rothbart and Matt Hirsch. Jeb Brody, Amblin Partner’s President of Production, and John Buderwitz, Creative Executive, will supervise the studio.

Naomi Scott's Movies

Naomi Scott made her debut with Patricia Riggen's The 33. Later in 2017, she was seen in superhero film Power Rangers. Here, Naomi played the Pink Ranger. Her breakthrough performance was as Princess Jasmine in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Aladdin. The film grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Apart from Aladdin, Naomi Scott also starred in Charlie's Angel reboot. The movie also starred Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Elizabeth Banks in key roles. It has also been helmed by Elizabeth Banks. On the series front, Naomi Scott was a part of the Disney Channel Italy Original Series Life Bites - Pillole di vita. Some other television projects of the actor include Lemonade Mouth, Terra Nova, Lewis, Ru's Angels and many more.

