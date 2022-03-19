Alain Delon, Iconic French Actor, Decides To Resort To Euthanasia At 86

Iconic French actor Alain Delon rose to fame from films like Purple Noon (1960), Rocco and His Brothers (1960), L'Eclisse (1962), The Leopard (1963), and many others. The veteran actor has recently decided to resort to euthanasia in the near future. Reportedly, Alain has decided to end his life voluntarily. He revealed that his health condition is deteriorating and it no longer allows him to act as he did before.

Alain Delon resorts to euthanasia

As per the reports of RTL, the 86-year-old actor, Alain Delon wants to die voluntarily so that he can escape from suffering any illnesses. Therefore, he intends to resort to the euthanasia procedure in the near future. Euthanasia is the practice of intentionally ending one's life to relieve pain and suffering. In some countries, this procedure is allowed, whereas, in some, it is prohibited. A number of countries also allow passive euthanasia.

The legendary actor has also asked his son Anthony Delon to accompany him to the end as revealed in an interview to RTL, adding that he refused to “execute” his father. For the unversed, the legend of French cinema and one of the most handsome men in the history of cinema has had health problems in recent years, and in 2019, he suffered a double stroke. He currently lives in Switzerland, where the procedure of euthanasia is legal and permitted.

More about Alain Delon

The actor began his career in the 1950s and starred in over a hundred films, including Our Story, In the Bright Sun, Asterix at the Olympics, and many others. He also won several accolades, including the 1985 César Award for Best Actor for his performance in Notre histoire. In the year 1991, he received France's Legion of Honour. At the 45th Berlin International Film Festival, he won the Honorary Golden Bear. Moreover, at the Cannes Film Festival, he received the Honorary Palme d'Or.

Image: Instagram@official.alaindelon