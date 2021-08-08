Alan Cumming Says He Turned Down A Role In 'Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets'

Scottish actor, Alan Cumming recently talked about how he made things clear for the producers of the Harry Potter films when they offered him a role. The Good Wife actor, in a recent interaction, told his side of the story and why he declined the role offered. Read on to find out what happened -

Alan Cumming explicitly turned down a role in 'Harry Potter'?

Alan Cumming, recently revealed how he made it extremely clear to the producers of Harry Potter, that he would not be joining them. In an interview with the Telegraph, Cumming talked about how he was offered the role of Professor Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. When asked about turning it down, Cumming said, "I didn't turn it down, I told them to f*** off!".

The X2 actor then went on to talk about the reason behind his strong feelings towards the experience. He stated that there was a salary dispute he had with one of the producers of the film. Recalling the experience, Cumming explained:

They wanted me and Rupert Everett to do a screen test, and they said they couldn't pay me more than a certain sum, they just didn't have any more money in the budget. And I had the same agent as Rupert, who of course, they were going to pay more. Blatantly lying, stupidly lying, as well. Like, if you're going to lie, be clever about it. I said, tell them to f*** right off, and thought, well Rupert's going to get the part. They made him screen test, and I remember he brought his own wig. And then they f***ing gave it to Kenneth Branagh, came out of the shadows.

Kenneth Branagh did indeed play the role of Professor Gilderoy Lockhart, with his performance receiving much critical appraisal and audience approval for remaining true to the books. However, reports also claim that apart from Cumming and Everett, the role was allegedly also offered to Hugh Grant, further claiming that the actor declined due to "scheduling conflicts."

The Harry Potter franchise marks its 20th anniversary in November of this year, marking the release of the franchise's first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. According to EW, a "limited Wizarding World quiz competition series and a retrospective special on the film will roll out", marking the occasion and will air on HBO Max, TBS and Cartoon Network.

On the other hand, Alan Cumming currently stars in the ongoing Apple TV+ series, Schmigadoon, which is a musical comedy. Cumming plays the mayor of Schmigadoon in the series, a magical town. Cumming also recently voiced a character on HBO Max's controversial animated parody, The Prince, based on the royal family.

IMAGE - AP/ GILDEROY LOCKHARD FAN PAGE INSTA

