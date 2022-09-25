Alec Baldwin And Wife Hilaria Announce Arrival Of Their 7th Child, Reveal Newborn’s Name

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh baby together on September 22. The couple took to their respective Instagram handles and announced the same as they shared some glimpses of their newborn and expressed happiness about becoming parents again.

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria welcome 7th child together

Hilaria took to her Instagram handle and shared some videos and photos of their newborn daughter. Along with this, she wrote in the caption, "She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true." She further added, "Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you." According to the caption, the baby is named Ilaria Catalina Irena.

Hilaria also uploaded a video on the photo-blogging site which saw her other kids welcoming their youngest sibling. In the short clip, the kids could be seen holding the newborn in their arms one by one. The couple is parents of six – daughters María Lucía Victoria and Carmen Gabriela and sons Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas. Alec is also a father to Ireland Baldwin whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

In March, announcing the good news, Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria took to their respective official Instagram handles and posted a blissful video clip which saw the couple and their six kids celebrating after learning that they will soon be welcoming a baby into their family. The caption read, "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall."

Image: @hilariabaldwin/Instagram