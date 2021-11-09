Alec Baldwin Calls For Police To Monitor Weapons Safety On Film Sets After 'Rust' Shooting

Amidst the Alec Baldwin fatal shooting controversy on the sets of the film, Rust, the actor recently suggested that a police officer should be present on every movie set to monitor the use of guns, whether real or fake.

Alec Baldwin was involved in a tragic incident on the set of his upcoming movie, Rust, when he accidentally shot dead cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, with a prop gun and injured the movie's director, Joel Souza.

'Every film/TV set that uses guns should have a police officer on set': Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a tweet in which he wrote about gun safety on movie sets. The actor advised that every movie and tv set that uses fake or real weapons should have a police officer hired by the production team to monitor weapons safety. The statement read, "Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety. (sic)”

Netizens react harshly to Baldwin's suggestion

However, several netizens criticised Baldwin's Twitter post, stating that instead of having a police officer monitor a shoot, people should stop using real guns on movie sets.

"Why not just use replicas and cgi any noise or flashes.... surely its just not worth the risk (sic)," one user wrote, while another quipped, "Is that not what an armour-guard does? Someone just didn’t do their job right! Has nothing do with cops checking."

Several netizens also called out the production for using real weapons on the sets and added how people in the country have faced numerous accidents and deaths due to the usage of real weapons. One user wrote, "You shouldn't use real weapons, period. Every single messed up situation with guns on sets that have brought people to death in the US all happened because of this. Like seriously, you are able to create entire WORLDS with CGI but you need real weapons to get a more realistic effect? Stop using real weapons and people will stop dying for the negligence of others." Take a look at some more reactions to Alec Baldwin's latest social media post.

'No words to convey my shock': Alec Baldwin

Soon after the Rust shooting incident, Alec Baldwin opened up on the tragic incident and released a statement in which he expressed his grief on losing Halyna Hutchins in the fatal accident.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” he had said.

(Image: AP)