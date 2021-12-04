Alec Baldwin Calls Out Geroge Clooney For His Response On 'Rust' Shooting Incident

Alec Baldwin recently sat down for his first-ever interview with ABC after his Rust shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. During his interview, the actor was asked about his reaction regarding the comments made by fellow actor George Clooney regarding gun safety on film sets. Baldwin replied and said that such comments made by others did not necessarily help the situation.

Alec Baldwin slams George Clooney

According to Fox News, the 63-year-old actor told the interviewer, George Stephanopoulos, that any outside comments made were not going to help the situation. Baldwin was asked, "How do you respond to actors like George Clooney who say that every time they were handed a gun, they checked it themselves?" To which Baldwin replied, "Well, there were a lot of people who felt it necessary to contribute some comment to the situation, which really didn't help the situation. At all."

He continued and explained, "If your protocol is you check the gun every time, well, good for you. I've probably handled weapons as much as any other actor in films with an average career. Again, shooting or being shot by someone. And in that time, I had a protocol and it never let me down."

Post the Rust shooting incident, George Clooney sat down with WTF with Marc Maron's podcast and stated that he always personally checks a weapon after someone hands it to him on a set. He said, "I've been on sets for 40 years and the person that

hands you the gun, the person that is responsible for the gun is either the prop or the armourer, period. Now every single time I'm handed a gun on the set, every time they hand me a gun I look at it, I open it. I show it to the person I'm pointing it to, I show it to the crew."

As per reports, Alec Baldwin and the producers of Rust were named in a lawsuit filed by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who was allegedly standing in the line of fire when the gun went off. Earlier this year in October, Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and leaving the film's director Joel Souza injured.

(Image: AP)