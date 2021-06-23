Alec Baldwin, His Wife Hilaria And Their Six Kids Don Similar Boss Baby Looks At Premiere

The Boss Baby: Family Business is an upcoming computer-animated comedy film. The sequel movie has Alec Baldwin returning to voice the titular character, Theodore Lindsey "Ted" Templeton. The premiere of The Boss Baby 2 recently took place and the Baldwin family came dressed in matching attire.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin sport Boss Baby outfit with their six children on the premiere

Alec Baldwin took to his Instagram handle to share pictures from The Boss Baby 2 red carpet event. Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria accompanied him with their six kids; Carmen, seven Rafael, five, Leonardo, four, Romeo, three, Eduardo, nine months, and Lucia, who the couple recently welcomed through surrogacy. All of them were seen wearing suits like Alec's character Boss Baby dons in the movie. Check out the pictures from the event below posted by Alec and Hilaria Baldwin.

The Boss Baby: Family Business Trailer

The Boss Baby: Family Business is the second instalment in The Boss Baby franchise. The voice cast has James Marsden and Ariana Greenblatt replacing Tobey Maguire and Nina Zoe Bakshi as Timothy Leslie "Tim" Templeton and Tabitha Templeton, respectively. Amy Sedaris, Ariana Greenblatt, Eva Longoria, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, and Jeff Goldblum are also part of the project as some of them reprises their characters from the previous film. It was originally arriving on March 26, 2021, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Boss Baby 2 is directed by Tom McGrath, who also helmed the first film, from a screenplay by Michael McCullers. The movie is based on The Boss Baby and The Bossier Baby picture book by Marla Frazee. The story continues from the first instalment and shows that the brothers are grown-up adults now and are drifted away from each other. A new boss baby arrives with a cutting-edge approach and reunites them, along with inspiring a new family business. The film will release in theatres and on Peacock on July 2, 2021.

IMAGE: HILARIA BALDWIN'S INSTAGRAM

