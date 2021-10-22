Alec Baldwin Issues Statement About Prop Gunshot Incident That Killed Halyna Hutchins

A tragic incident occurred on the sets of the movie Rust on Thursday after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and leaving the film's director Joel Souza injured. The actor who was seen distraught after the incident took place has now issued a statement on the incident.

Alec Baldwin issues a statement

Alec Baldwin, via his Twitter handle, released a statement regarding the accidental prop gun shooting incident and wrote that he was in shock and wrote that he was cooperating with the police regarding the investigation. He wrote, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred."

He added, "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

As per a report by People, Alec Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico while shooting for his next movie Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, the director of photography, was shot by a prop firearm and was soon airlifted by a helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital where she was pronounced dead. On the other hand, the second victim, director Joel Souza, 48, was injured and has been receiving treatment at Christus St. Vincent Medical Center.

As per reports by IndieWire, the gun that was used contained a 'live round' according to an email that IATSE Local 44, a prop master's union, sent to its members early Friday. The email also said that the prop master onset was not a member of Local 44. Sheriff's spokesman Juan Rios informed, "This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives," as quoted by the Associated Press.

Rust Movie Productions LLC said in a statement given to People said, "The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counselling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

Image: AP