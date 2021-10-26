Alec Baldwin Shooting: 'Rust' AD Was Fired From 1st Film In Similar Case, Reveals Producer

Amidst the ongoing case about Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting incident on the sets of his upcoming movie, Rust, one of the producers of the film, Freedom's Path recently recalled how their AD, David Halls, who was also working in Rust, was fired in 2019 over a prop gun accident.

Alec Baldwin recently shot the Rust director, Joel Souza, and cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins from a prop gun after which the latter was announced dead while the director experienced major injuries.

Freedom's Path producer recalls 2019 incident when AD David Halls was fired for prop gun incident

According to the reports by Deadline, one of the producers of the film, Freedom's Path, recalled an incident from 2019 when the Rust assistant director, David Halls was fired from the sets of Freedom's Path for a prop gun accident. While speaking about the Alec Baldwin fatal shooting incident, the producer gave condolences to everyone affected by the recent tragic event in New Mexico and revealed how David Halls was removed from the sets of Freedom’s Path in 2019 after a crew member was injured when a prop gun was unexpectedly discharged.

“I can confirm that Dave Halls was fired from the set of Freedom’s Path in 2019 after a crew member incurred a minor and temporary injury when a gun was unexpectedly discharged,” he added. “Halls was removed from set immediately after the prop gun discharged. Production did not resume filming until Dave was off-site. An incident report was taken and filed at that time," he stated.

An insider further revealed that the injured crew member returned to the sets after a week while David Halls was immediately fired. It was also revealed that an assistant director and armourer were immediately hired and the shooting was resumed just before the end of 2019.

It has also been reported that a personal behaviour complaint was also filed against Halls two years ago while working on Blumhouse TV’s anthology series Into the Dark. A Blumhouse TV spokesperson further revealed that Hals was on the crew of the Pure and Culture Shock episodes of Into the Dark, and was not rehired again.

In an affidavit filed by Detective Joel Cano on October 22, it was stated that David Halls told Baldwin that the prop gun did not have any live rounds.

Image: AP