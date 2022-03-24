Alec Baldwin To Make His Comeback In Films Nearly Five Months After Fatal 'Rust' Incident

It has been nearly five months since the fatal shooting incident took place on the sets of the film Rust. The shooting incident that involved actor Alec Baldwin, claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Now, almost five months later, Alec is set to make his screen comeback with two Italian films.

The actor had received criticism and negativity on social media after the incident took place on the Rust shooting sets. Now, according to Deadline, the actor and his brother William Baldwin are flying to Italy to shoot Kid Santa and Billie’s Magic World, two live-action and animation-hybrid family comedies.

Alec Baldwin to return to acting after months of the Rust shooting incident

The Baldwin brothers will be appearing in the live-action segments of the films. The projects see Alec Baldwin reunite with filmmaker Francesco Cinquemani following the 2015 sci-fi Andron: The Black Labyrinth. According to the Italian news organisation ANSA, the shooting of the films has just begun in Rome. The forthcoming film is bankrolled by Monika Bacardi, Andrea Iervolino of ILBE along with Minerva Pictures. According to various media reports, Alec and his brother Daniel Baldwin are also expected to produce the film.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, on October 21, 2021, Hutchins was killed by a live bullet in a prop gun discharged by Baldwin on the set of Rust at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Sante Fe, New Mexico. In the months following the incident, Baldwin has since deleted his Twitter account and kept mostly away from the public eye.

Earlier, the actor landed into legal trouble after the lawyer for the late cinematographer's husband called the actor's arbitration demand an attempt to avoid "liability and accountability" for his "reckless actions" that led to the death of Hutchins. During his appearance at the film festival in Boulder, Colorado, as per Fox News, Alec Baldwin weighed in on the aftermath of the Rust tragedy and opined that there are only '2 victims' in the incident. He stated, ''From the beginning, from the moment this happened, everybody has put out -- besides all the anguish and the suffering, horrible feelings we have and, of course, there are two victims and nobody else is a victim, so to speak -- we have dealt with a situation where specific people are not as interested in finding out what really happened."

Image: Instagram/hablandodecineblog