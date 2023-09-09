Alexa Nikolas Alleges Joe Jonas Asked For Nudes Amid Singer's Divorce From Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recently made a public announcement informing that their marriage of four years is coming to an end. There are several rumours circulating on social media as to why they have decided to part ways. One of such rumours is Joe Jonas having cheated on the Game of Thrones actress. Now, another rumour about Joe Jonas has made its way into the fold.

3 things you need to know:

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their separation on Tuesday.

The Jonas Brothers used to wear purity rings previously, which signified their commitment to maintaining celibacy until their marriage.

The authenticity of their then-rings has been questioned several times in the past.

Zoey 101 star claims Joe Jonas asked her for ‘nudes’

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Alexa Nikolas, a former Nickelodeon actress, claimed on Friday, "I met Joe Jonas when we were teens and let's just say he's the guy who wore a purity ring but asked for nudes.” However, her claim was contested by several X users.

(Alexa Nikolas has received criticism for her comments about Joe Jonas | Image: X)

Many alleged that she only came out with the story now to put the spotlight on herself amid Joe's divorce news. "Way to make someone else's divorce about yourself… celebs are so opportunistic… goodness," one person reacted in the replies section. Another snarkily wrote, "So what you're saying is you don't know him and you're coming out of the woodwork saying something weird to make yourself relevant again because he's trending?"

Nikolas made another post on X after the backlash, stating, that it is a common occurrence for girls and women to be asked for nudes rather than their passions or opinions. Furthermore, she said that it's a 'reality of misogyny,' which she felt had to be commented on.

(Alexa Nikolas reacting to the backlash of her previous post | Image: X)

Sophie and Joe’s announcement of separation

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie on Tuesday after four years of marriage. In a joint statement released on Wednesday, they said, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children." Their first daughter Willa was born in July 2020 and their second daughter, mentioned as D.J. in court documents, was born in July 2022.

(With inputs from IANS)