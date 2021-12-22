Ali Fazal 'all Set' To Share Screen Space With Gerard Butler In 'Kandahar'

Ali Fazal, who has proved his acting mettle with International project Victoria and Abdul, has bagged another project. The actor is all set to share the screen space with Gerard Butler in a new project titled Kandahar. Helmed by Ric Roman Waugh, the action-thriller marks Ali Fazal's fourth Hollywood film, including Furious 7, Kenneth Brannagh's upcoming film, Death On The Nile.

Speaking about the film, Ali Fazal told PTI, "I always look forward to new and exciting ventures. We are all set to begin production soon." The actor did not share any details about his character in the film. However, Gerard will be seen as Tom Harris, who is a CIA operative working in the Middle East whose cover is blown after an intelligence leak exposes his classified mission. He along with his translator is stuck in the hostile territory, and they must fight their way out of the desert to an extraction point in Kandahar, Afghanistan, while also eluding the elite special forces hunting them.

Backed by Thunder Road Films, which has the John Wick series, Sicario, G-Base and Capstone Group under their credits, the film is based on the screenplay Waugh developed with former military intelligence officer Mithell LaFortune. The plot of the film is based on Mitchell's experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency based in Afghanistan. The film is expected to go on floors soon in Saudi Arabia.

Ali Fazal’s upcoming movie Death on the Nile

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal’s Death on the Nile, based on Agatha Christie’s famous detective novel of the same name, has been delayed several times. It was earlier scheduled to be released in October 2020, but the pandemic ensured the delay. Now, the film that also stars Hollywood icon Gal Gadot is set to release on February 11, 2022. Rape allegations against one of the stars, Armie Hammer, also put a spanner in the works. The movie also stars Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Ali was last seen in the Netflix anthology drama, Ray. which is based on the works of the iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray. The actor is also busy shooting for Vishal Bharadwaj's directorial Khufiya.

Image: Instagram/@alifazal9/AP