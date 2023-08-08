Alia Bhatt On Working With Gal Gadot In Heart Of Stone: We Instantly Clicked And...

Alia Bhatt is set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. The Tom Harper-directed film is set to be available for streaming on Netflix from August 11, 2023. In Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt will be seen alongside Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and 50 Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan. Recently, the actress opened up about what it’s like to work with the two.

3 things you need to know:

Alia Bhatt will play the role of Keya Dhawan, a hacker in the film.

Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan star in the film in lead roles.

Her Hollywood debut will feature her as an antagonistic character.

Alia Bhatt on working with Gal Gadot

While speaking of Gal Gadot, Alia said that the film emerged as a "super huge opportunity", as the Hollywood project entailed her to work with her. She expressed that it was ‘incredibly exciting’ to be in a spy-thriller movie alongside the Fast Five actress. The Bollywood actress concluded that they had "instant connection" and their seamless chemistry "translated onto the screen".

(Gal Gadot in a still from Heart of Stone trailer | Image: heartofstone/X)





What did Alia Bhatt say about Jamie Dornan?

While talking about Dornan, the Student of the Year actress said that it was easy for her to work with The Fall actor. She pointed out that in several scenes the stakes would be "really high", but off camera, "we’re giggling, chatting, and the mood is extremely light". While talking about his skills as a performer, she said that The Tourist actor is fabulous at expressiveness and subtleness.

(Jamie Dornan in a still from Heart of Stone trailer | Image: HeartofStone/X)

Alia Bhatt on her Heart of Stone character

During her appearance at Brazil’s TUDUM Festival to promote the film, Alia divulged some details about her character, Keya Dhawan, in Heart of Stone. She said that Keya is trying to claim a "heart", which is an A.I. capable of predicting the future.

(A still from the trailer of Heart of Stone featuring Alia Bhatt | Image: aliaabhatt/Instagram)

The Brahmastra actress also revealed that the filming for Heart of Stone took place all over the world, including the Sahara desert, Iceland and the Italian Alps among others.