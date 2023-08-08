Alia Bhatt Teaches Heart Of Stone Co-star Gal Gadot Naatu Naatu Hook Step, Telugu | Watch

Alia Bhatt's latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has emerged as her eighth film in the Rs 100 crore club. Riding high on the success, she is gearing up for the release of her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone. In one of the viral videos from a recent event, Alia could be seen teaching Telugu to Gal Gadot.

Heart of Stone will release on August 11 on OTT.

In the film, Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Keya Dhawan, a hacker.

The film also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in lead roles.

Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt's playful exchange in Telugu

Alia Bhatt has joined forces with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the globe-trotting action film Heart of Stone. In an interview with Wired, they answered some of the most Googled questions about themselves.

The actress asked Gal to attempt the hook step of the popular Telugu song Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR and then performed it together. In a playful exchange, Gal posed a question to Alia about her proficiency in Telugu. The latter candidly admitted to knowing a few sentences in the language.

When prompted by the Hollywood actress to speak, Alia said, "Andariki Namaskaram. Meeku naa muddulu," which roughly translates to Hello everyone. My kisses to you all." Following this, Gal tried her hand at the Telugu language and repeated the phrase as Dornan passed on a smile.

Alia Bhatt teaching Telugu to Gal Gadot was not on my 2023 Bingo card pic.twitter.com/nsr7UJfwIL — sagar (@alianator07) August 7, 2023

Alia Bhatt shot for Heart of Stone during her pregancy

Alia Bhatt shot for Heart of Stone during her pregnancy. During Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil, the actress was questioned about her limited screen time in the film's trailer. She responded that such aspects are part of storytelling and the trailer aims to give viewers a sense of the film's narrative. The actress further added that what matters most is how the story unfolds and leads the audience to the climax.