Alicia Keys Faces Flak For Singing Empire State Of Mind At Queen's Platinum Jubilee Event

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert saw some of the most renowned musicians performing their chart breaking tracks in front of Buckingham Palace on June 4. While Alicia Keys managed to pull off an amazing show, she left many confused by singing her number one hit single Empire State of Mind. Netizens have dropped a trail of comments about how a track celebrating New York was fit to be played at a British event.

Apart from Alicia, artists like Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Queen with Adam Lambert, Duran Duran, and Sir Rod Stewart were also on the list of performers.

Alicia Keys faces flak for performing Empire State of Mind at Queen's platinum jubilee

According to Page Six, one user observed during Alicia's performance that "She’s singing about New York in London… She can’t do that," while another mentioned, "Why is Alicia Keys singing about how amazing New York City is at an event to celebrate the Queen? Maybe choose another song?”

Others maintained that while they love the singer, why is she singing about New York in the middle of London. One Twitterati mentioned," Not Alicia Keys changing ‘now you’re in New York’ to ‘now you’re in London’."

not alicia keys singing new york in london in front of the entire royal family anyway her performance was amazing — charli (@lmjtsnami) June 5, 2022

England had options in terms of performers for this Jubilee party and they got Alicia Keys to sing New York in London — ArsenalLDN (@ldn_arsenal) June 4, 2022

What also left many people upset was the singer beginning her act by comparing London and New York. She said."When I’m in London I feel like I’m home. It reminds me of New York." She also left the crowd reeling with mixed emotions with her tracks Girl on Fire and Superwoman.

The singer also dropped videos of her performance at the Queen's platinum jubilee on Instagram and wrote, "Told u I was bringing that NY to LDN. Buckingham KEYS!!! The love out here is MASSIVE!! Undeniable!! Literally once in A lifetime. I love y’all." Take a look.

The Platinum jubilee event at the Palace concert on June 4 saw around 22,000 guests in attendance. Renowned personalities like David Beckham, Dame Julie Andrews, and Sir David Attenborough made appearances, while music legend Elton John entertained the crowd with a specially recorded performance. Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations were spread across four days, honouring the Monarch's 70 years on the throne.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALICIAKEYS)