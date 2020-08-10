'Alien: Covenant' Ending Explained: Role Played By David In Changing Narrative

Alien: Covenant is a 2017 science fiction-horror movie directed and produced by Ridley Scott. The movie is an American and British venture and Covenant is a sequel to Prometheus (2012). It is also the second instalment in the Alien prequel series. The movie has a very complicated plot and an even more complicated ending. Read ahead to know the details about the movie's plot and the explanation of Alien Covenant ending as well:

Alien: Covenant plot

The movie is set 11 years after the Prometheus expedition and shows the viewers the colonization ship Covenant that is seven years away from reaching planet Origae-6. The film then shows the ship go into trouble due to some malfunction. While the crew is repairing the ship, they hear a human-like transmission coming from a nearby planet. The crew then goes to check the transmission coming from the planet and ends up getting infected by an alien species. This is when they awaken an android species - David, that will help combat them with this species. But David has different plans.

Alien: Covenant ending explained

At the start of the movie, viewers see the introduction of an android character called David, who is having a conversation with Walter, in which it is revealed that David thinks he is better than humans and can create life on his own. Viewers can also sense that David thinks he can create a better civilisation than humans. Also, it helps viewers understand the theme - Alien Awakening - which is important to understand its end.

When the movie hits to the point when David and Walter finally fight, it is commonly understood that David kills Walter and reveals himself later to be Walter. When things go back to normal on the ship and the course is set again to head to Origae-6, Daniels understands that Walter is actually dead and it is David pretending to be him.

David then starts to create his own life form on the ship with the entire crew asleep and also sends out a message that the entire crew died earlier. When the film ends, viewers can see that the ship is heading to its final destination with David on the top of it all. Proving that he was right about himself and also triggering Alien Awakening. Also, he has control over everything and will create his own alien species on the new planet.

Does Walter die in Alien: Covenant?

Yes, Walter dies in the movie and he is killed by David. There is no way that Walter is alive in the end, the movie has made that clear.

Promo Pic Credit: Alien: Covenant official's Instagram

