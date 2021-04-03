All Chucky Movies In Order Of Release To Binge-watch If You're Awaiting 'Chucky' TV Series

The Chucky tv series from Child Play's creator Don Mancini and Channel Zero creator Nick Antosca is finally gearing up to start shooting. Mancini took to his Instagram handle on Thursday, April 1, to reveal the production has begun and the series will release on SyFy and USA Network sometime this fall. To assure fans it was not some April Fool's prank he shared the video of the title page of the script for the season premiere which is titled 'Death by Misadventure'. If you are awaiting the Chuky tv series, here are all Chucky movies in order for you to binge-watch till the show premiers.

All Chucky movies in order for you to binge-watch while you await the Chucky tv series

Child's Play, 1988

Child's Play is the first-ever movie in the franchise which tells the origin story of Chucky. The horror film stars Brad Dourif, Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon, Alex Vincent, and Dinah Manoff. The plot of the film shows a serial killer Charles Lee Ray cornered by the police in a toy store and he gets the idea to use the voodoo spell to transfer his soul in a Good Guy doll near him and thus, Cucky the killer doll is born. It then follows Karen giving the Doll to his son as a gift and soon the doll starts his murdering spree, which is blamed on Andy.

Child's Play 2, 1990

Child's Play 2 is the direct sequel of the first film and also with the previous cast, the film has the addition of Gerrif Graham, Jenny Agutter, and Adam Wylie. The film continues the story of part one and Andy is in foster care because his mom gets sent to the mental hospital after she blames murders on a doll. Andy befriends his foster sister Kyle who also gets blamed for the murders by Chuck, however, she believes Andy, and they both vow to stop the killer doll.

Child's Play 3, 1991

Child's Play 3 is the third instalment of the franchise and even though the film was made nine months after the second movie, the story takes place eight years following the events of that film. The film starred Justin Whalin, Brad Dourif, Jeremy Sylvers, Perrey Reeves, Dean Jacobson, and others. In this film, Chucky follows Andy to his military school and attempts to possess Andy and a fellow cadet.

The Bride of Chucky, 1998

The Bride of Chucky is the fourth installment of the franchise and the film does not continue the concept of child in possession of the doll, instead focuses on Chucky. The story follows Charles Ray's longtime suffering girlfriend Tifanny who, in an attempt to resurrect Chucky, turned into a doll herself. Chucky declares that the two dolls can live happily ever after and they just need to transfer their souls into the bodies of Tiffany's neighbors. The films stars Jennifer Tilly, Brad Dourif, John Ritter Katherine Heigl, and Nick Stabile.

Seed of Chucky, 2004

Seed of Chucky is the sequel to 1998's Bride of Chucky and writer Mancini made his directional debut with this film. The film follows a young doll name Glen who is the offspring of Chucky and Tifanny, and his bride Tilly. Upon meeting his parents Glen is horrified when Chucky and his lover embark on a new killing spree, and Chucky is equally horrified that his son has no taste for evil.

Curse of Chucky, 2013

Curse of Chucky is the sixth instalment of the franchise and it stars Brad Dourif and his real-life daughter Fiona Pierce alongside Dannielle Bisutti, A Martinez, and Brennan Elliot. This was the first direct-to-video instalment of the series and grossed $3.8 million on DVD Sales. The film follows Nica whose mother was murdered years ago by Chucky and she decides to confront the Doll even though the world thinks she is crazy.

Cult of Chucky, 2017

In Cult of Chucky, Nica finds herself in a mental institution after being blamed for murders from the previous movie. Meanwhile, Chucky has some scores to settle with his old enemies along with the help of his former wife. The film starred Brad Dourif, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Jennifer Tilly, and Summer Howell, all of whom are returning cast members from previous instalments.

Child's Play, 2019

Child's Play is the remake of the 1988 movies of the same name and a reboot of the Child's Play franchise. The film stars Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, Brain Tyree Henry, and Mark Hamill as the voice of Chucky. The film follows a family terrorized by a high-tech doll who becomes self-aware and murderous. Andy, who owns the doll, unites with other neighbourhood children to stop the killer doll from attempting new murders.

Promo Image Source: Still from Child's Play trailer