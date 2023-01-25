'All That Breathes' Director Shaunak Sen Is 'shocked' Over Film's Oscar Nomination

All That Breathes' director Shaunak Sen reacted to the film getting nominated at the Oscars in Documentary Feature Film category on Wednesday. The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle to express his happiness and shock over the news.

Shaunak Sen shared a poster of his film and wrote, “We're all shocked, relieved and discombobulated. Deepest, most heartfelt thanks to our characters, the whole film team, and collaborators."

He added, "We're all at a slight loss of words - but the main thing to note for now is that this only happened because everyone working almost moved worlds to somehow make the film reach the finishing line.”

Shaunak also sent his congratulations to the other two Indian nominees, ‘RRR’ for its nomination in the Best Original Song category and ‘Elephant Whisperers' for the Documentary Short Film.

“I'm still wrapping my head around it. Congratulations to all the other wonderful docs nominated! And to Elephant Whisperer and RRR!” the director added.

Check out the post here:

Oscars 2023 will take place Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host, after previously leading the awards show in 2017 and 2018.

More about 'All That Breathes'

Set in Delhi, 'All That Breathes' follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites.

The documentary previously won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, a film gala that promotes independent cinema and filmmakers, and earned the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.