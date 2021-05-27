All You Need To Know About Helen McCrory And Damian Lewis' Nephew's Death In November 2020

Damian Lewis recently dealt with the loss of his wife, actor Helen McCrory in the month of April. Although, it wasn’t an easy time for the family before that either, as the Homeland actor’s nephew Hugo Yaxley passed away just months ago in November 2020. Scroll further to know more about the latter’s passing as his inquest recently took place.

Helen McCrory's nephew passed away months ahead of her death

Hugo Yaxley, son of Damian’s sister Amanda Yaxley passed away on November 17, 2020, after being severely injured in a car collision. He was just 20 years old at the time of his passing and was accompanied by his girlfriend Minna Leatham and two other friends. Leatham injured her back as a cause of the crash.

As per reports in Daily Mail, the accident took place at the A30 by Sutton Mandeville, Wiltshire. Hugo and his friends were in Honda Jazz, which smashed head-on with Range Rover as they went out for dinner. The cause of the accident was Hugo driving on the wrong side and his friends who were at the rear seat, also disclosed that he did realise this a few moments before the crash, however, it was too late.

The outlet reported that in a charity event which was organised in honour and remembrance of the 20-year-old, actor Helen McCrory said, “Hugo was a very rare young man, an old soul, whose wisdom was far beyond his years”. At the recent inquest, which was held in the ongoing week, Hugo’s brother Tom appreciated his younger sibling and shared that he was a mental health campaigner and had fought depression as a teen. He said, “Hugo was friendly, kind-hearted and gregarious. He always made time for others no matter what. He had depression but he was determined not to let it rule his life. He had a plan to go and study in Spain at the University of Madrid. He was one of life's good eggs and his cheeky smile will be missed by all that knew him”. Just months after Hugo’s passing, the family was hit with the loss of Helen McCrory, who was 52 and battling cancer.

Image: Ride4Hugo's Instagram and Shutterstock

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.