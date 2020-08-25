Allan Rich's Death: Actor Known For Movies Like 'Serpico', 'Amistad' Passes Away Aged 94

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the esteemed Hollywood character actor Allan Rich passed away on Saturday. He was 94 years old. The actor was known for his roles in movies like Serpico, Amistad, Quiz Show, etc. He died on Saturday due to progressive dementia at the Lillian Booth Actors Home in Englewood, New Jersey. Allan Rich’s death has sent huge shockwaves across the globe among the fans off his work.

Allan Rich is survived by his son David and daughter-in-law Wendy. He also has daughter Marian and son in law Ed and two grandchildren. In a media statement by his daughter Marian, she said that she feels grateful to her father for giving her the love of the theatre, playfulness, a big heart and a commitment to social justice.

About Allan Rich

According to a report by The Variety, Allan Rich was born in New York’s The Bronx in 1926. The actor started his acting career on Broadway and enjoyed huge success on stage. Post that he appeared in several theatrical productions and became close friends with Milton Berle who was also the producer of his debut broadway, I’ll Take the High Road. He also went on to work with Edward G. Robinson, Claude Rains, Ralph Bellamy and Jack Palance.

His rising acting career in theatre was interrupted in the 1940s when he joined the Theatrical Action Committee to Free Willie McGee. He was a black man from Mississippi who was convicted of rape in 1945 and was executed in 1951. Because of his involvement in this case, Allan Rich was branded as a communist and was blacklisted in Hollywood. Work dried up for Allan Rich after being blacklisted. Allan Rich then went on to become a stockbroker to provide for his family in New York and opened an art gallery as well before making a comeback to acting in the 1960s.

Allan Rich's movies

After doing several roles in movies, Allan Rich got his big break when he was cast as district attorney Herman Tauber in Sidney Lumet’s Serpico in 1973. Serpico cast featured several popular actors like Al Pacino, Cornelia Sharpe, John Randolph among others. After working in Serpico, Allan Rich started getting more work in Television and film industry. After Serpico, Allan Rich went on to appear in Robert Redford's Quiz Show, Steven Speilberg's Amistad, and a variety of small screen shows like The Rockford Files, Hawaii-Five-0, Judging Amy, NYPD Blue, CSI and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

