Amal And George Clooney Fly To Italy To Celebrate As Their Twins Turn Four

Amal and George Clooney's children who turn 4 on June 6, 2021, will be celebrating their birthday in Italy. George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney have already flown to Italy with their children, Alexander and Ella. The couple will be staying in their family house Villa Oleandra while they are in Italy. The pair that has been married for 6 years now, reportedly arrived at Lake Como over the weekend, according to reports from E! Online.

Amal and George Clooney in Italy

George and Amal Clooney own an eighteenth-century villa named Villa Oleandra in the Lake Como province of Italy, which they bought owing to their fascination with the place. The couple has reportedly not been to Italy for over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the weekend in the last week of May, the couple flew to Lake Como with their twins Alexander and Ella, who will turn 4 on June 6, 2021. They even got their St. Bernard pup Rosie, to be a part of the celebrations.

Amal and George's twins

Amal and George welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella on June 6, 2017, three years after tying the knot. Their son Alexander was diagnosed with Asthma when he was three, amidst the pandemic. George reportedly told The Guardian that he was told that it was not bad for young people but he is unsure of it. George and Amal have actively taken the decision to stay away from social media, and have worked towards giving their children, a guarded life too.

George Clooney on his family

George opened up about the impact that his family has had on him when he was on the Today Show and said that he hadn't realised how much he was missing out on without his family. He revealed that he met Amal and realised that his life had been pretty empty. Adding to this he said, "And then when you throw these two kids in there, then suddenly you realize how incredibly empty it was." Talking about fatherhood he said that it gave him a sense of belonging, home, and unconditional love.

Image Credits: Instyle Magazine Instagram

