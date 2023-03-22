Amanda Bynes Placed In Psychiatric Care After Found Roaming Naked In Los Angeles

The Amanda Show star Amanda Bynes was put on psychiatric hold after the actress was found roaming naked in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 19). According to TMZ, Bynes was reportedly observed roaming around downtown Los Angeles without any clothes on. Bynes flagged a car down and informed the driver that she was recovering from a mental episode and then herself called 911.

Bynes, who has bipolar disorder, was transported to a neighbouring police station. A mental health team made the decision to place the 36-year-old celebrity on a psychiatric hold. A qualified official is authorised by the California Welfare and Institutions Code to imprison someone against their will for a period of up to 72 hours. The patient will get a thorough evaluation of their mental health at this period.

Amanda Bynes' mental health

Bynes had previously struggled with mental health and substance misuse concerns and was put under conservatorship in 2013 after being released last year, she thanked her supporters for their "love and support" in an Instagram post.

The event happened shortly after Amanda was compelled to cancel her Saturday reunion with the cast of All That due to a "unknown sickness." According to That's 4 Entertainment, the actor had to abruptly cancel a scheduled appearance at 90s Con over the weekend. At the event were Amanda's co-stars Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli, and Lori Beth Denberg.

Amanda Bynes' acting career

Amanda Bynes made her acting debut on Nickelodeon's comedy series All That (1996–2000), and she later achieved success with her own programme, The Amanda Show (1999–2002). She had guest appearances on TV programmes like Family Guy and What I Like About You. In addition, she made cameos in the movies Big Fat Liar, What a Girl Wants, Love Wrecked, Sydney White, and Easy A. In 2010, she declared an indefinite break from acting.